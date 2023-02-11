Push for 'swadeshi', khadi exhibition opens in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 10

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) organised a zonal exhibition, “Khadi Gramodyog Mahotsav”, as part of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) at Old College Ground here today.

Manoj Kumar, chairman, KVIC, said about 8.40 lakh units had been set up by the commission across the country which had provided direct and indirect employment to over 68.75 lakh people. “In Haryana, about 9,000 units have been set up, providing employment to more than one lakh people. During financial year 2022-23, Rs 84.82 crore margin money subsidy had been approved for the beneficiaries of the PMEGP scheme. It will help provide employment to over 17,000 people”, he added.

Kumar said khadi was the biggest symbol of the idea of “Swadeshi” and a powerful tool of self-reliance. “Khadi products have been setting new records in market competition. The new khadi designs are being made keeping in mind the preferences of every class to engage more artisans”, he added.

Kumar said Gandhi believed that working on khadi was the only means of economic upliftment of a village as well as the symbol of India’s economic independence.