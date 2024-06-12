 Putting green fingers at work to keep areas cool : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Putting green fingers at work to keep areas cool

Putting green fingers at work to keep areas cool

Forest Dept to plant over 8.39 lakh saplings this monsoon; distribute over 5.46 lakh of these

Putting green fingers at work to keep areas cool

The department had banned putting up advertisements on trees. However, many private organisations can be seen flouting the norms.



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 11

The Forest Department will plant over 2.93 lakh saplings and distribute over 5.46 lakh saplings during the monsoon season. The process of supplying free saplings will begin after June 15.

Efforts are being made by the department to increase the forest area in the district. Preparations for tree planting begin after World Environment Day and monsoon arrives by early July in the state.

This year, the department has set a target of planting over 8.39 lakh saplings in the district. Meanwhile, two lakh saplings will be kept in stock. The department’s main focus will be on the areas where trees have been cut down. Several locations where trees were cut down have been identified for planting saplings.

Under the Jal Shakti campaign, over 2.85 lakh saplings will be given to the panchayats for plantation drives.

Furthermore, 97,000 saplings will be distributed to government and private schools. While, 1.64 lakh saplings will be given to public. A total of 87 varieties of saplings will be planted in the district. These include mainly shisham, peepal, neem, mulberry and arjuna.

This year, the maximum temperature in the district exceeded 50 degrees Celsius. Due to extreme heat, people faced a lot of problems and power consumption also increased by three times. Consequently, along with planting saplings, proper care of them is also being prepared to mitigate the impact of such severe heat in the coming years.

The department had banned putting up advertisements on trees. However, many private organisations can be seen flouting the norms. This is causing a significant damage to trees.

Sirsa District Forest Officer Suresh Kumar said a decision has been taken to plant more trees than the set target. Campaigns will be conducted involving schools, social organisations and public to achieve this goal and increase forest areas. He mentioned that currently, there are 5,780.44 hectares of forest land in the district, with over 12.24 lakh trees. Efforts are being made continuously to increase the number of trees, with 33.18 lakh trees in the district.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon #Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

VIP security up for major change in Modi 3.0; NSG, ITBP to be withdrawn

2
Trending

'Shame on you...': Harbhajan Singh slams Kamran Akmal for disrespecting Sikhs during India-Pakistan T20 WC match

3
Haryana

Sikh man thrashed by 2 youths in Haryana; Raja Warring says 'attack result of hate speech against Punjabis by team Kangana, BJP IT cell'

4
Rajasthan

Rs 300 ‘artificial’ jewellery sold for Rs 6 crore to US woman by Jaipur man

5
J & K

Delhi man shot dead on Jammu bus was trying to warn others of terror attack

6
India

Watchman's son Mohan Charan Majhi is Odisha CM, erstwhile royal his deputy

7
Trending

Kangana Ranaut hours after sharing her thoughts on ‘obsessive work culture’, posts photos from her happy place; any guesses?

8
J & K

Terror attack in J-K's Kathua; terrorist killed in second attack in 3 days

9
India

Congress slams PM Modi over Parliamentary Affairs minister pick

10
Delhi

Delhi plunges into darkness following power outage; areas housing L-G secretariat and CM's house affected

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week

Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak

Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan

Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China

China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations

China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations

Says good ties augur well for regional stability

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes


Cities

View All

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Field fires damaging tree trunk along highways, link roads

Body of man missing for three days found from UBD canal

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Zirakpur to host minister Anmol Gagan Maan’s wedding on June 16

Patients at receiving end as PGI workers go on strike in Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court junks ‘capable’ wife’s plea for hike in maintenance

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

Just three much: Power cuts add to ongoing heatwave, water scarcity

AAP govt planned water crisis, claims Delhi BJP chief

Women protest outside Atishi’s house, want Rs 1,000/mth grant

BJP MP Khandelwal launches Jan Chaupal initiative

Ministers review monsoon preparedness

MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

CISF constable has no remorse for slapping Kangana, says brother

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

Kapurthala DC reviews monsoon preparedness

Ban on carrying, displaying weapons

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala