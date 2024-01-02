 Pvt buses stay off roads over provisions in hit-&-run law : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Pvt buses stay off roads over provisions in hit-&-run law

Pvt buses stay off roads over provisions in hit-&-run law

Pvt buses stay off roads over provisions in hit-&-run law

Passengers stuck at the Sonepat bus stand on Monday. tribune Photo: Ramesh Kumar



Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 1

Passengers had to face a lot of problems on the first day of the year as private buses stayed off roads across the state to protest the increase in jail terms in ‘hit-and-run’ cases.

Staff of 70% buses on strike

About 2K buses of cooperative societies and stage carriages run on highways in the state, of which 70 per cent, i.e. around 1,400 buses, stayed off roads as the staff were on strike. Dalbir Mor, state president, transport societies bus welfare association

Private bus operators reached bus stands and raised slogans against the government. They demanded the rollback of the new law related to such cases. The truck operators, too, went on strike today. Several routes were affected due to the strike. People had to wait for a long time for buses at the Sonepat and Gohana bus stands amid the biting cold.

In Panipat, of 35 buses under cooperative societies, 17 stayed off roads. People faced a lot of inconvenience on the Panipat-Jind route as around 45 buses of these districts did not ply on roads.

In Sonepat, private bus operators on strike said it was unjustified that under the new law, 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 7 lakh would be imposed upon an erring driver.

Dalbir Mor, state president, Transport Societies Bus Welfare Association, said as many as 2,000 buses of cooperative societies and stage carriages are run on all state and national highways in the state, of which around 70 per cent buses i.e. around 1,400 buses stayed off roads as the staff went on strike today.

In Faridabad, drivers of almost 40 to 45 per cent of the total 80,000 trucks in the district remained off duty. Subhash Kaushik, General Secretary, All Faridabad Transporters Association (AFTA), the association and its parent body, All-India Motor Transport Congress, had taken up the issue with the Union Government as the new rule would lead to unnecessary prosecution and harassment of drivers.

In Jhajjar, truck drivers and private bus operators also went on strike. Mangal Gulia, president, truck union, said if the new law was not rolled back, they would go on indefinite strike. They would submit a memorandum on January 3.

In Hisar, protesting private bus operators announced to submit a memorandum over the issue to the DC tomorrow. Yadwender Phogat, pradhan of the Cooperative Society Bus Association in Hisar, said their strike would continue till the government accepts their demands.

Employees of Roadways

to protest tomorrow

Sonepat: On the call of the joint action committee of the Haryana Roadways Employees Associations and Drivers Association, employees decided to stage a protest from 11 am to 1 pm on January 3 at the bus stand. Sanjeev Kumar and Ashok Kumar said if their demands were not fulfilled, the movement would be intensified.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

4
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

5
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

7
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

8
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Diaspora

US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

10
Trending

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim hides his face as he gets clicked with 'good friend' Palak Tiwari on New Year Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

PM seeks feedback on 10-yr performance

GST collection rises by 10% to ~1.64L cr in Dec

GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec

For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala