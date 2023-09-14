Pvt colleges can fill 50% seats through management quota

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 13

Notifying the new admission criteria for admission to the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery and the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS/BHMS) courses in the government, government-aided and private colleges, the Khattar government has given the private colleges the discretion to fill 50% seats.

While 50% of the seats will be filled through the state quota, 15% seats in the management quota (50%) will be filled from the non-resident Indian (NRI) category.

For the state quota, only Haryana domicile candidates would be eligible, but for the management category seats, candidates from across the country will be eligible.

A notification issued by G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary, Ayush Department, appointed Shri Krishna Ayush University (SKAU) as the nodal agency for conducting counselling for admissions. However, it categorically stated that counseling for 15% of the seats under the all-India merit category of NEET will be conducted by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) under the Union Ministry of Ayush. The SKAU will conduct counselling for the remianing 85% seats.

An admission committee under Dean, Academic Affairs, will be constituted to oversee the admission process. The Additional Chief Secretary, Ayush Department, will be the appellate authority to decide any disputes relating to admission process.

Regarding fee structure, the notification pegged the fee at Rs 15,482 per annum for Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic College, Kurukshetra, and Baba Kheta Nath Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Pattikara(Narnaul), while it would be Rs 67,500 for MSM Institute of Ayurveda, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat).

For the private colleges affiliated to SKAU, the fee would Rs 2.40 lakh per annum besides other charges for BAMS and Rs 1.75 lakh plus other charges for BHMS.

However, the private colleges will charge the maximum with Faculty of Indian System of Medicine, SGT University, Gurugram, leading with Rs 5.27 lakh per annum and Shri Baba Mast Nath Ayurvedic College, Asthal Bohar (Rohtak), Rs 3.90 lakh.