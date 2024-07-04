Pvt doctors end stir, to entertain Ayushman beneficiaries from today

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 3

After an assurance by the Health Department, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, ended strike on Wednesday and said all private hospitals would entertain Ayushman card holders from Thursday.

“We had a fruitful meeting with the health officials. They have accepted all our demands. We have been assurred that the pending bills would be cleared by July 15. We have ended our strike and all private hospitals will entertain Ayushman card holders,” said Dr Ajay Mahajan, president , IMA, Haryana. He said they understood the difficulties faced by patients due to the strike.

Private doctors across the state under the banner of the IMA, Haryana, had suspended the services from July 1 due to non-payment of previous cases conducted under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Their decision had impacted the free treatment to poor patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, an ambitious scheme of the Central Government under which free treatment is provided to the poor.

The doctors had been demanding from the government to clear their pending bills amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore. They have some other issues related to the revision of rates for treatment, clarity regarding rejection or deduction of payments and for early settlement of the pending cases in future.

The IMA had alleged that in spite of assurances their payments were delayed and they had been facing severe financial issues.

