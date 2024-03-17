Pvt firm adviser killed in mishap

Gurugram, March 16
A senior adviser of a private company was killed in an accident when a speeding car hit his bike near Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.
The car was also damaged after it hit a divider. An FIR was registered against the car driver who fled, leaving his vehicle on spot.
The victim’s colleague Vivek Singh, senior adviser of Concentrix company, said, the incident took place near Shankar Chowk on the expressway around 7 am on Friday. “Dharmender (35) was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.
A senior police official said they were trying to arrest the accused driver and had impounded his car.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...