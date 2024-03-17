Pvt firm adviser killed in mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 16

A senior adviser of a private company was killed in an accident when a speeding car hit his bike near Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The car was also damaged after it hit a divider. An FIR was registered against the car driver who fled, leaving his vehicle on spot.

The victim’s colleague Vivek Singh, senior adviser of Concentrix company, said, the incident took place near Shankar Chowk on the expressway around 7 am on Friday. “Dharmender (35) was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

A senior police official said they were trying to arrest the accused driver and had impounded his car.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram