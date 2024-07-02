Pvt hospitals stop treatment under Ayushman scheme

Karnal, July 1

Infuriated over the delay in reimbursement of their bills, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, has suspended the services being delivered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme for now. They will review the decision on July 5 to decide further course of action.

The decision, announced on National Doctors’ Day, has left several patients in the lurch, awaiting treatments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Dr Ajay Mahajan, president, IMA (Haryana), expressed displeasure over the delay in payments of the treatment done by the private doctors across the state under the Aysuhman scheme.

“Our payments should be released immediately as it is very difficult for the doctors to run hospitals without funds. Some payments were cleared but still around Rs 200 crore is pending. The speed of disbursement of payment is slow and due to this new bills also keep piling up with the department,” Dr Mahajan said.

He said they have suspended the work to bring down the pendency, otherwise the government is positive about their nearly 90 per cent of demands.

“We have been given written assurance by the ACS Health on our demands, including timely payment. Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta is also personally intervening to pursue our demands,” he added.

About the emergency cases, Dr Mahajan said the IMA has decided to first stabilise the patients coming in emergency and later refer them to government institutions.

The IMA highlighted the issue that each private hospital got only 10-15 per cent of their pending amount, due to which they are facing fund shortage.

Karnal IMA president Dr Rohit Sadana said the IMA Haryana will review further course of action on July 5. “Till July 5, no private hospital will treat Ayushman cardholders,” said Dr Sadana.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Karnal