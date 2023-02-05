PWD contractors demand 18% GST on new tenders

Karnal, February 4
After the issuance of notification regarding the increase in GST to 18 per cent from 12 per cent on all ongoing works of the government departments, the PWD Contractors’ Association demanded that the government should increase the GST to 18 per cent in the upcoming tenders also.
However, the association made it clear that they would not end their strike now and not participate in new tenders till the new tenders were uploaded on the portal with 18 per cent GST condition.
“We want uniform GST of 18 per cent on all upcoming works also. The government has assured us that it will reimburse the gap, but the government had increased it to 18 per cent in July 2022, forcing us to boycott the new tender process,” said the members of the association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Patanjali Foods shares fall by over 16% in 2 weeks
The slide has brought share prices to a year-long low of Rs ...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...