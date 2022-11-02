PWD JE goes missing, car found near canal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 1

A junior engineer (JE) of the PWD has gone missing. His car was recovered near Western Yamuna Canal on the Kaithal road. Driver-side window glass of the car was broken, said the police.

As per the information, the JE, identified as Deepak, a resident of Gagsina village, went to Panchkula for some official work on Monday and did not return home.

He made last call at around 8 pm to family members and informed them that he would reach home by 9 pm with a friend. He even asked the family to make food for both of them.

Ranbir, a neighbour, said when Deepak did not return till 9 pm, his family members tried to contact him on his phone, which was switched off. They launched a search for Deepak but failed to find him. In the morning, his car was found near canal. Village residents said he was bringing money of another villager.

Forensic teams, along with three teams of the police, inspected the site. Meanwhile, residents blocked the Hansi-Munak road and demanded that the police should speed up search for Deepak.

Ganga Ram Punia,SP, said they recovered JE’s car near canal and had launched a search for him.