QS rankings: Jindal law school country’s best, 72nd in world

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 13

Jindal Global Law School at OP Jindal Global University has been ranked the best law school in the country for the fifth year in a row. The school has achieved a global ranking of 72 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, making it the only law school in India to be featured among the top 100 in the world.

Last year, the law school was ranked 84th. To give rankings this year, the QS analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 institutions.

Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, said, “The consistency with which Jindal Global Law School has been featured as the country’s top law school in the prestigious QS World University Rankings points to the fact that it has never wavered in its mission of providing world-class education in India.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat