QS rankings: Jindal law school country’s best, 72nd in world

Sonepat, April 13
Jindal Global Law School at OP Jindal Global University has been ranked the best law school in the country for the fifth year in a row. The school has achieved a global ranking of 72 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, making it the only law school in India to be featured among the top 100 in the world.
Last year, the law school was ranked 84th. To give rankings this year, the QS analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 institutions.
Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, said, “The consistency with which Jindal Global Law School has been featured as the country’s top law school in the prestigious QS World University Rankings points to the fact that it has never wavered in its mission of providing world-class education in India.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first