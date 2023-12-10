Quack booked for running clinic at Ambala village

Ambala, December 9

The Ambala police have booked a man for running an illegal clinic at Panjail village of the district.

As per information, a team from the Health Department and the Food and Drug Administration raided the clinic on Friday and found that it was being run by a quack who had studied till class X only. The quack was identified as Kuldeep Singh of the same village.

Following the direction of the Civil Surgeon, Ambala, Dr Pardeep Kumar, Medical Officer In-charge, Primary Health Centre, Kesri, Ambala, along with Hemant Gover, Drug Control Officer, Ambala-II, searched the clinic at his residence.

The medical officer said, “There was a complaint regarding illegal medical practice in the village. During the search, medical instruments and allopathic drugs were found stocked in his clinic. No patient was found there.”

The team asked him to produce the complete sale purchase and distribution record of the drugs found stocked at the clinic, but he failed to do so. He also could not produce a valid RMP degree for practicing allopathic medicine.

He has given a written statement that he had studied till Class X and had been doing medical practice at the village. All 20 types of allopathic drugs along with medical instruments were seized.

Saha police station SHO Rajesh Kumar said, “A case has been registered against Kuldeep Singh for illegal medical practice under Sections 15(2) and 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, and 420 and 336 of the IPC. He will be arrested soon.”

#Ambala