Quack nabbed in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Faridabad, October 13

A joint team of the police and the Health Department nabbed a quack after it raided his clinic in Bharat Colony on Thursday.

The accused was running his clinic illegally in the area for the past six years after getting trained as a compounder only. He was produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

According to the police, the arrested quack was identified as Sukesh Kumar, a resident of Bharat Colony, Kheri Pul, and was running his clinic, Kapil Health Centre, while he had no degree of a doctor.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said following the complaint of resident Sanjay Kumar on the CM Window, a team, led by Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Jyoti Sharma, including Dr Vishal Saxena, Dr Pratham Chauhan, Satpal Singh and Inspector Subhash, SHO of the Kheri Pul police station, raided the clinic.

“The team raided the clinic of the quack and nabbed him. Some injections, details of medicines, OPD slip and register were seized from the spot. The accused was produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody”, added Sube Singh.