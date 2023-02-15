Quacks dispense allopathic medicines

One can spot a number of so-called 'clinics' run by quacks in Narwana that claim to cure health ailments such as bone fractures, ENT, gynae diseases, fissures, kidney stones and so on. The quacks often dispense allopathic medicines illegally. The surprising thing is that a lot of poor and innocent rural folk fall prey to these predators. The government should take action against such quacks as early as possible.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Residents supplied contaminated water

The supply of turbid water and blockage in sewerage are two burning issues for residents at Sector 9 of Ambala City. People are forced to use contaminated water. The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, which is responsible for the potable water supply, has miserably failed on its part. This entity has no mechanism to monitor the complaints and grievances of residents. Even the senior officials never visit and listen to the public.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

water flows from Choked drains, inconveniences public

Though the NHAI provided drains along the Delhi-Patiala NH-352, these are silted and filled with stones and building material wastage near Government KM College at Narwana in Jind district. Though it is a toll road, water overflows from the choked drains and creates problems for the vehicular traffic and commuters. The NHAI should take action and get the drains cleaned immediately. .

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

