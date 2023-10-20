Quarry leaseholders ‘issuing’ fake e-transit passes in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 19

The misuse of registration number of heavy vehicles for issuing fake e-transit passes (e-ravanas) has come to the fore, indicating illegal mining activities and transportation of mining minerals.

The leaseholders of a quarry of Yamunanagar district have allegedly issued fake e-transit passes on the registration number of a truck of Charkhi Dadri district. When this case of fraud came to the notice of Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer of Charkhi Dadri district, he intimated the higher authorities of the department in Panchkula and the Mining Officer, Yamunanagar, on October 17.

In his letter, he advised the Mining Officer to investigate the case and get an FIR registered against the leaseholders/contractors.

Narender Singh of Atela Kalan village of Charkhi Dadri district, owner of a mining mineral transporting vehicle, has lodged a complaint, alleging that the number of his truck was being misused by a leaseholder of Yamunanagar district. He said the firm issued two fake e-transit passes on the registration number of his vehicle recently. One of the passes was issued by the lessee at a time when the vehicle was in Bhiwani district.

The fraud indicates theft of mining minerals and loss of revenue to the government as the truck was not present in Yamunanagar district.

