Quarterly newsletter released

Hisar: The seventh volume of the quarterly newsletter of training & placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar, namely TPC-Chronicle was released by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, on Wednesday. He said the training and placement cell is organising various programmes for skill development among students. Prof Avnesh Verma, Registrar, while interacting with the team members of the newsletter, said the newsletter was an effective medium of getting connected with our present as well as potential recruiters, through which they become aware of the activities of university.

Career opportunities in bank

Faridabad: A career orientation programme titled, "Investments and career opportunities in banks" in collaboration with the SBI was organised by the department of commerce at Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh. Principal Dr Krishan Kant said the main focus of the event was the method of investments for a safe return by the common man. Pravindra Rana, divisional manager, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, shared views on the importance of investment through banks. He said as the banks offer a wide variety of services to customes, it is the investment option that must be chosen wisely.

Seminar on linguistics

Kurukshetra: Professor Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor, Kurukshetra University, said India had the world's richest linguistic and cultural diversity which was its real strength since ancient times. The New Education Policy 2020 rightly lays emphasis on teaching children in their mother tongue so that they gain knowledge in a friendly and fearless environment. This will also help save many Indian languages from extinction. He stated this while speaking as the chief guest at a three-day national seminar on "Linguistics and folklore studies in the twenty first century" organised by the department of panjabi, Kurukshetra University, Panjabi Linguistic Association and Panjab Arts council, Chandigarh.

Sports meet at engineering college

Jhjajjar: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh State Institute of Engineering and Technology conducted its first annual sports meet wherein Nihal Rawat and Kusum were declared best athletes in men and women categories, respectively. Neha, media incharge of the institute, said race, badminton, table tennis etc were organised.