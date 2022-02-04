Haryana quota case: Next legal step soon, says Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Chandigarh, Feb 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on being asked about the stay by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on reserving 75 per cent posts for Haryana domicile in private sector, today said in a Karnal village that they have been making efforts for jobs to youths of Haryana and would continue to do so.

State Govt fails to defend ‘jumla’ The government had recently raised the 'jumla' of giving 75% reservation to the youth of the state in private jobs, but this government could not even defend this in court, which was why it had been rejected by the court. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda, LOP

“We will raise the issue in the High Court strongly and, if required, in the Supreme Court,” said the CM. Citing the example of the issue of panchayats having all literate representatives, he said, “We had initiated the step of educated panchayats and it was stayed by the High Court. We even went to the Supreme Court to implement the step.”

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today expressed optimism that the Haryana Government’s Local Employment Act would pass the judicial procedure and the youth would get the right to employment.

He stated that he was awaiting the written copy of the court’s stay order and would evaluate it as quickly as possible with government’s legal experts. He said after reviewing the written order, the state government would soon take the next legal step and get this law implemented in the state.

He added that all alternative provisions had been given in the law clarifying the doubts and problems of the industrialists and it was a constitutionally sound law.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today took on the BJP-JJP government “for its failure to defend its own ‘jumla’ of providing 75% reservation to local youth before the court”.

“The state government has completely failed on the unemployment front. Haryana has been on the top in terms of unemployment for the past three years. First the BJP, and then the BJP-JJP coalition, has not been able to formulate any effective policy to overcome unemployment.”

He added that to divert attention from this, the government had recently raised the “jumla” of giving 75% reservation to the youth of the state in private jobs, but this government could not even defend this in court, which was why it had been rejected by the court.

Hooda, citing the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s data, pointed out that Haryana topped the country in unemployment in January also.

The Leader of Opposition said the state had about 25 lakh educated unemployed and, if the government was serious about unemployment, it would have to complete all pending recruitment soon.

“About 50,000 posts are lying vacant in the Education Department alone. The government will have to fill thousands of vacant posts in different departments, including education,” he said.

