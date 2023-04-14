Quota lure: Pupils in Haryana seek out Delhi schools

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 13

The so-called agents of several Delhi-based private schools, which serve as “non-attending” institutes for Class XI-XII pupils, are active in many districts of Haryana such as Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Ambala and Panchkula.

Ahead of the new session, parents are receiving phone calls from these agents. Apparently, the fee for two years (Class XI-XII) is kept between Rs 40,000 and Rs 65,000 with an assurance of good marks in practical exams. Generally, students attending classes in coaching institutes for NEET/JEE take admission in such “non-attending” schools.

Sources said the quota enjoyed by Delhi students in several medical and engineering colleges in the Capital is the main reason behind Haryana students taking admission in Delhi schools. The candidates who have passed Class XI-XII from Delhi can avail admission quota for these colleges.

“This year, nearly 25 to 40% of the Class X students have moved to Delhi-based schools. Most of them are MBBS aspirants as medical students do not have to furnish a bond in state-run colleges. These students can also avail the state quota in Haryana on the basis of the state domicile certificate,” said Anshul Pathania, district president of the Haryana Progressive School Conference (HPSC).

Pathania said the HPSC discussed the issue in an online meeting yesterday. “We will request the CBSE authorities to verify the attendance of students in the schools in Delhi where the strength has recently shot up considerably,” Pathania added.

An owner of a private school in Sonepat said there were 430 students in his school in Class X but merely 132 had taken admission in Class XI. On inquiry, it was found that a majority of them had joined the “non-attending” schools. Similarly, another school in Rohtak said just 140 of the 206 Class X students took admission in the next class.

Anil Kaushik, Progressive Private Schools’ Association, Haryana, claimed around 25% of the students of prestigious schools in Mahendragarh had enrolled in Class XI at “non-attending” private schools of Delhi or Rajasthan.

Manjeet Malik, DEO, Rohtak, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts while Sunil Dutt, DEO, Mahendragarh, said no complaint against any school allowing ‘non-attending students’ had so far been received. “Inquiry will be made if any complaint is received,” he added.

