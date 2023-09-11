R-Day tableau depicting Krishna's 'Virat Swaroop' arrives in K'shetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 10

The statue of ‘Virat Swaroop’ of Lord Krishna, which was part of the Haryana tableau for the Republic Day parade this year, has been brought to Kurukshetra to attract visitors and tourists.

As per information, the ‘Virat Swaroop’ has been handed over to the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) and it will be displayed at Purushottam Pura Bagh at Brahma Sarovar during the International Gita Mahotsav in December this year.

Kurukshetra Development Board honorary secretary Upender Singhal said: “It was a matter of pride for us that International Gita Mahotsav was selected as the theme for Haryana Tableau and the ‘Virat Swaroop’ was a part of it. It was selected by an expert panel of Ministry of Defence. We had requested the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Haryana, to give the ‘Virat Swaroop’ to the Kurukshetra Development Board and we received it on Saturday. At present, it has been placed at Shri Krishna Museum where it will remain for the next two months and then it will be shifted to Purushottam Pura Bagh of Brahma Sarovar where it will be displayed during the International Gita Mahotsav in December this year scheduled from December 7 to 24.”

“The Board will finalise a permanent place for the statue where it will be shifted after the Mahotsav. Since the statue was constructed for the tableau only, it was made of fiber and may not have a longer life, but we will try to preserve it as it will be another point of attraction for the tourists who visit Kurukshetra from across the country,” he added.

Along with the ‘Virat Swaroop’, Srikrishna and Arjuna chariot on the battlefield were also displayed at the tableau, but the KDB asked for the ‘Virat Swaroop’ only because the iconic bronze Srikrishna and Arjuna chariot is already at the Purshottam Pura Bagh. Last year, a 40-foot tall ‘Virat Swaroop’ of Lord Krishna was unveiled and dedicated to the devotees at Jyotisar Tirtha, the birth place of Gita.

