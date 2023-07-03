Raahgiri is back on Karnal roads

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 2

After a gap of around three years, Raahgiri programme, an initiative to encourage physical activities to promote healthy living and to provide a platform to people to showcase their talent, was started with pomp and show in Karnal city on Sunday.

The CM encourages little ones to participate in various games as part of the programme. Tribune photo

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the event and participated in various activities. The CM encouraged the artists, players and youth participating in various activities on the occasion. The theme of the prorgamme was road safety. The CM said by following the road safety rules, we not only prevent accidents, but save precious lives too.

The programme began in August 2015 and was to be stopped due to the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020. Keeping aside all tensions, scores of people participated in various games and other leisure activities. The Great Khali was the centre of attraction.

While addressing the general public, Khattar said the Raahgiri programme of Karnal hadbagged first place in the entire state earlier too and today the restarting of this programme was a praiseworthy effort. Along with the organisers, the audience also had an important role to make such an event a big success, he added.

He said under the Haryana Uday programme, the state government had given priority to the Raahgiri marathon. By becoming the part of such a programme, a person stays healthy and his aura becomes positive.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government decided to restart cultural programmes like Raahgiri, under which several programmes have been organised in Gurugram and Panipat. To inspire the youth, a historic marathon was organised in Sirsa and Pinkathon was organised in Panipat, the CM maintained.

He called upon people to make Raahgiri programme a part of their lives and remain associated with it regularly. He also asked the organisers of Raahgiri that they must organise a programme in a week or in 15 days. “The Raahgiri programme is a social event and rising above politics, such programmes should be organised on regular intervals as such events increase the feeling of brotherhood among people,” the CM added.

Khattar also planted saplings and gave the message of environment protection to the general public. The CM met the ‘gatka’ team and saw its spectacular performances. He said ‘gatka’ was a game of bravery, courage, and intelligence. It was played with passion. Khattar also exhorted people to practice yoga to remain healthy.

The CM took part in judo-karate competition and defeated his opponent. Commonwealth Championship gold medalist (shooting) Anish Bhanwala and London Olympics boxer Sumit Sangwan also attended the programme.