Rabindra Jayanti celebrated

Karnal: The celebration of Rabindra Jayanti at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, was celebrated with enthusiasm on the eve of Tagore's 161st birth anniversary. The programme commenced with a floral tribute to Rabindranath Tagore. The cultural programme by students and teachers was a humble tribute to Tagore whose contribution to our country in the cultural, educational, philosophical and even political front are unfathomable. The musical performances bore testimony to the sheer range of Tagore's creation, which helped him emerge as an institution in himself. Students shared famous poems and stories composed by the great philosopher of all times. Ajay Bhatia, president of the school society, applauded the efforts of the students.

Tiranga Yatra on KU campus

Kurukshetra: Leading the university fraternity, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, flagged off a Tiranga Yatra on the KU campus to commemorate the first War of Independence which started on May 10, 1857. A large number of students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers participated in the flag march organised by the department of youth and cultural affairs, KU. Prof Sachdeva said this Tricolour yatra was dedicated to the martyrs of 1857. Earlier during the day, he inaugurated an exhibition and a seminar on 'Indian Freedom Movement and Hindi Literature' organised by the department of Hindi. Famous historian and nephew of Shahede Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Prof Jagmohan Singh and Prof Dinesh Kushwaha from Awdesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa delivered addresses on the freedom struggle and Hindi literature. The VC also offered floral tributes on the statues of martyrs Maharani Laxmi Bai and Mangal Pandey in the KU museum on First War of Independence-1857.