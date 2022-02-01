Radio series on fighting Covid to go on air today

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 31

To prevent the spread of Covid and address the ongoing wave, community radio Alfaz-e-Mewat FM 107.8, an initiative of SM Sehgal Foundation, will begin the broadcast of radio series “Corona se Jung, Savadhani ke Sang” from February 1.

The six-episode radio series will focus on symptoms of the Omicron variant of the virus, treatment home quarantine, vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The series will be broadcast on Alfaz-e-Mewat every Tuesday at 9:45 am with a repeat broadcast at 7:35 pm.

Alfaz-e-Mewat has been making programmes throughout the pandemic to increase awareness and promote Covid-appropriate behaviour among communities. The radio station is working closely with the district administration and Health Department to bring timely and accurate information to people, identify positive examples from the community on vaccination to spread the message and dispel myths around vaccination.

The radio station reaches 225 villages of Nuh district.