Ragni, Song Mahotsav to showcase Haryanvi culture

Chandigarh: In a series of programmes under 75th ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a three-day programme will showcase Haryanvi folk culture from November 4 to 6. Folk singers and musicians will regale audience with their performances in the programme daily at 6 pm in Kalagram, Mani Majra, Chandigarh.
