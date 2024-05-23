Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Panchkula, May 23
Rahul Gandhi garnered much attention after a video of his on tempo-trailer was shared on social media on Wednesday.
Gandhi, after attending Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Panchkula, dirched his own vehicle, climbed a tempo-trailer, accompanied by a few youngsters, and discussed jobs, income and other youth-related matters with them.
In a video recorded before the interaction, the Congress leader said, “The difference between me and Modi is that Modi’s tempo runs for Adanis (corporates), while my tempo runs for youths and agniveers.”
The tempo then travelled the city roads and finally headed towards the Mohali airport. Gandhi’s cavalcade followed it as he was set to go to Delhi.
He told the youngsters, “We have mentioned in our manifesto that that we will do away with the Agniveer scheme when we come to power.”
The youths expressed support for the Congress leader and said, “Each and every youngster in the country, especially agniveer, is with you and the party.”
The Congress is expected to release a full version of the video soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala; face-off with police likely
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell
Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...
PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues
Says farmer justice will be top priority for upcoming INDIA ...
EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Channi for calling Poonch terror attack on Air Force convoy a ‘staged stunt’
Channi had remarked that the Poonch terror attack on May 4, ...
Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US
Czech constitutional court rejects Gupta’s plea; Czech Justi...