Rahul Gandhi climbs a tempo-trailer, leads discussion on employment and income with youngsters

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 23

Rahul Gandhi garnered much attention after a video of his on tempo-trailer was shared on social media on Wednesday.

Gandhi, after attending Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Panchkula, dirched his own vehicle, climbed a tempo-trailer, accompanied by a few youngsters, and discussed jobs, income and other youth-related matters with them.

In a video recorded before the interaction, the Congress leader said, “The difference between me and Modi is that Modi’s tempo runs for Adanis (corporates), while my tempo runs for youths and agniveers.”

The tempo then travelled the city roads and finally headed towards the Mohali airport. Gandhi’s cavalcade followed it as he was set to go to Delhi.

He told the youngsters, “We have mentioned in our manifesto that that we will do away with the Agniveer scheme when we come to power.”

The youths expressed support for the Congress leader and said, “Each and every youngster in the country, especially agniveer, is with you and the party.”

The Congress is expected to release a full version of the video soon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Panchkula #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media