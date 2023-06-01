Rahul Gandhi humiliating PM Modi: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, May 31
Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today termed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi as a “small leader”. In a tweet, he spoke about boycotting Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was upset with Rahul for humiliating PM Modi during his US tour.
He tweeted, “Leaders of countries all over the world do not get tired of praising our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a leader of our country Rahul Gandhi humiliates the Prime Minister by going on foreign soil. Every Indian should boycott such a leader.”
Vij added, “The US President says ‘Narendra Modi ji I want to take your autograph’, Australia’s Prime Minister says ‘Narendra Modi ji you are the boss’, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister is touching the feet of our Prime Minister’.
Rahul Gandhi is following a dangerous agenda.”
