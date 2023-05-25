Rahul Gandhi ‘violated’ security rules

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij termed Rahul Gandhi’s truck ride from Ambala to Chandigarh a violation of security rules. While interacting with mediapersons, Vij said Congress leaders went to the courts daily for security cover under the SPG. “However, Rahul Gandhi is now hitching a ride in an unknown truck, which is a violation of security rules, and that too without informing the Haryana Police.”

“If he wanted to take a truck tour, he should have told me. I would have sent security with the truck from here.” he said.

Meanwhile, countering MP Deepender Hooda’s statement of making electricity and other facilities free in Haryana, Vij claimed that Hooda’s government would never come to power in Haryana.