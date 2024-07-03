Rahul should apologise for insulting Hindus: Haryana CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, July 2
Stating that Rahul Gandhi had “hurt the sentiments of the Hindus” and violated the dignity of democracy, CM Nayab Singh Saini today sought a public apology from the Congress and its leader.
Only spoke lies
Rahul Gandhi did not speak a word on the President’s Address. He only spoke lies and nothing else. — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief minister
Addressing a press conference here, the CM said the Congress was frustrated since it had failed to reach the double-digit mark in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. “Rahul Gandhi called the Hindus violent. This is unfortunate,” he alleged.
He was also critical of the Congress leaders who, he said, were trying to justify Gandhi’s speech when they should be urging him against lowering parliamentary dignity.
Saini, quoting Rahul Gandhi, said in his speech, the latter insulted Hindus, calling them violent, hateful and liars.
He said: The Congress repeatedly tries to launch him as a leader. He has been rejected by the public but the party keeps bringing him to the forefront. He is no longer a child.” Questioning Rahul, he said the Congress spread hate during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said the party remained silent during the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits as also on incidents in West Bengal.
