Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra accorded a rousing welcome on CM’s turf

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 7

On the 113th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday entered Karnal district — Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s home turf. The yatra was accorded a rousing welcome by enthusiastic party leaders, workers and supporters when it started from Kohand village, after arrival from Panipat district around 8 am.

Escorted by a band, Rahul along with thousands of workers started the walk with a pet dog, which is believed to be of his sister Priyanka Gandhi. After a 15-km walk, Rahul stopped near Madhuban at a camp for around four hours. During his walk, a large number of people joined him, while hundreds were cheering for him while standing along roads or flyovers.

Rahul interacted with farmers at the Bastara toll plaza and listened to their issues. After resuming the evening march, Rahul witnessed a friendly kabaddi match between Haryana and Punjab.

Accompanied by party state in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, state president Udai Bhan, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former minister Jairam Ramesh, former Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda along with sitting and former MLAs, Rahul Gandhi has enthused a new spirit among party workers and leaders of the state.

The Congress leaders and workers hope that Rahul’s presence in Haryana will have a positive impact. “Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has filled the party workers with energy,” said Sumita Singh, former MLA, Karnal, who welcomed Rahul at Namastey Chowk. Youth leader Pankaj Gaba, who also welcomed Rahul in the city, said this yatra would have long-term effects on the politics of Haryana as well as of the country.

MLA Kiran injured

Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary, who was also walking with Rahul Gandhi, had to leave the yatra midway as she was injured after she slipped. She was taken to a local hospital. Various party leaders reached the hospital to enquire about her health. She was taken to AIIMS for further treatment, said a supporter.