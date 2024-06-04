Rai factory fire: 3 more die, toll nine

Sonepat, June 3
With three more persons succumbing to injuries today, the death toll in the rubber factory fire at HSIIDC, Rai, has risen to nine.
The condition of four more persons is stated to be critical. A fire broke out in a rubber belt factory — Sanwaria Export at Rai — on Tuesday (May 28) evening in which 54 persons sustained burn injuries.
Three persons died today including a member of the night patrolling team, a CIPET student and a factory worker. The ones who died today have been identified as Pawan (33) of Badshahpur Machri village; Jitender of Bihar who was a student of Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Murthal; and factory labourer Amit of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh.
A total of nine persons, including the president of Rai Industrial Manufacturing Association (RIMA) have died so far in the incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi
PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...
‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data
Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...