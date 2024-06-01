Rai plant fire: Owner booked

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 31

Three days after a fire tragedy took place at a Rai-based rubber plant here, the police today booked the factory owner, Duli Chand Aggarwal. Three persons died during treatment while 54 persons had sustained injuries in the incident.

Of these 54 injured, the condition of eight persons, including the president of Rai Industrial Manufacturing Association (RIMA), is still critical. The Sonepat SDM has also separately begun investigation into the matter.

After the fire broke out, chemical drums kept in the factory exploded, following which 54 persons, including Duli Chand’s brother Nand Gopal Aggarwal and Anshul Aggarwal, another factory owner Rahul Jain, his father Sita Ram and RIMA president Rakesh Devgun, sustained burn injuries.

Meanwhile, three persons — Rahul Jain, Omender and Ramchander — died during treatment. Rai SHO Inspector Umesh Kumar said a case had been registered against Duli Chand under Sections 285, 304 and 337 of the IPC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat