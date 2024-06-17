Rai school to be under control of sports university Vice-Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 16

The state government has placed Motilal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, under the administrative control of Sports University of Haryana (SUH). SUH’s Vice-Chancellor would be the overall administrative controller of the school.

MNSS has been in the limelight for a long time owing to a controversial web series, several issues, complaints and a significant decrease in its number of students.

According to sources, 170-180 students left the school in the last two years. In addition, as the institutions’ reputation got tarnished, some teachers and coaches also left it. The department has initiated a detailed probe into it. As per the new directions issued by the department Director on June 14, “After due consideration, it has been decided to issue the instruction to clarify the scope of administrative control of the SUH over MNSS, Rai.”

The VC would be the reporting and controlling officer of the school’s principal in all administrative matters. “The VC shall have the powers to sanction all leaves, tour programmes of the principal of MNSS and record the principal’s ACR,” the order read.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat