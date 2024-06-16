RAI SPORTS SCHOOL ROW: Ex-principal held, released after joining probe

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 15

The Rai police on Thursday arrested Col Ashok Mor (retd), the former principal and director of Motilal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, and recorded his statements on the web series, ‘Virodh’, which was shot on the institution’s premises. The series contained some objectionable scenes and had featured the school’s logo and uniform. The accused was later released on the same day.

Rai SHO Inspector Umesh Kumar said the accused was arrested and released from the police station after he joined the investigation. During the probe, it came to the fore that he had allowed the makers of the show to use the premises for shooting without seeking permission from the higher authorities of the sports department.

The police had also arrested Manish Trehan, the producer of the web series, and later released him after recording his statements. A case had also been registered against the director, Rahul Dahiya.

Notably, Moushumi Ghoshal, the vice-principal of the school, in her complaint to the Rai police on May 27, 2023, had said the shooting of the show ‘Rang De Mohe’ was held in December 2021 by a Mumbai-based company, M/s Click On RM Private Ltd. It was released after one year and four months on MX Player — an OTT platform — by changing the series’ name to ‘Virodh’.

Ghoshal further said the company had demanded a no-objectionable certificate (NOC) from the school administration, but it had refused to give it as the school authorities had demanded that series be shown to them prior to the issuance to the certificate. However, they released the series without the NOC from the school, she said.

In the series, the school’s name, Kamla Nehru School, was also shown. Apart from it, adult scenes, abusive language and highly objectionable scenes were shown in the show. Students were shown using alcohol and cigarettes, while a sports coach was shown seeking illegal favour from a girl student, the vice-principal added. She said owing to these factors, the school’s image was badly tarnished, thus, hurting the sentiments of the students, teachers, coaches and parents.

A letter was also written to the web series’ producer Trehan to remove the school’s name and logo, otherwise legal action would be initiated against them.

Following the complaint of Vice-Principal Ghoshal, the Rai police had registered a case against Trehan, Dahiya and MX Player under Section 67 of the IT Act on June 5, 2023 and begun a probe into the matter. Trehan, who was arrested on Wednesday to join the probe, had alleged that Col Mor (retd) had put forth more demands to issue the NOC, the SHO added.

The probe into the matter was still underway and the chargesheet would soon be submitted in court, the SHO said. Notably, the sports department has withdrawn the charge of principal and director from Col Ashok Mor (retd) till the completion of inquiries in several complaints against him. Vice-principal Ghoshal took the charge as the acting principal and director of the school on Wednesday.

