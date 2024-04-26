Sports University of Haryana, Rai, gets recognition from UGC

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 25

Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, on Thursday said the University Grants Commission (UGC) had granted recognition to the Sports University of Haryana. This accreditation placed the university among the esteemed institutions recognised by the UGC under Section 2 (f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Ashok Kumar while interacting with mediapersons at his office said with the UGC approval, all courses offered by the Sports University of Haryana would be recognised for employment and competitive examinations held nationwide by the UPSC, PSC, or SSC. “This recognition underscores the quality and relevance of our academic programmes, ensuring that our students have access to a wide array of career opportunities,” he said.

“Our commitment to providing unparalleled opportunities and cutting-edge facilities to athletes and coaches is evident in our expansion plans. In addition to our existing programmes, we are excited about the upcoming courses in sports sciences covering psychology, nutrition, physiotherapy, strength and conditioning, and coaching,” the Vice Chancellor added.

“Alongside these, we are planning to offer diploma courses in coaching for basketball, handball, yoga athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, lawn tennis, badminton, yoga and football. Furthermore, BPES, MPES, and PhD diploma in boxing are our regular courses,” he said.

Dean, School of Physical Education and Sports, Dr Yogesh Chandra, with his scholarly guidance and expertise, has significantly contributed to the academic excellence of the university.

Furthermore, the university is actively seeking membership in the Association of Indian Universities to participate in and to host All India Inter-university sports tournaments, he said.

The membership would facilitate greater collaboration and competition among the universities across the country, fostering the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence, he asserted.

The Vice-Chancellor envisioned taking sports to new heights and ensured that the university became a beacon of excellence in sports education and training.

“The Sports University of Haryana is committed to nurturing talent, promoting sportsmanship and contributing to the holistic development of sports in the region,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

