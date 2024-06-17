Rai Sports University’s coaching diploma to be at par with one issued by NIS, LNIPE

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 16

The state government announced that the Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching (PGDSC) issued by the Sports University of Haryana (SUH), Rai, will now be treated at par with the Diploma in Sports Coaching issued by the esteemed Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, and Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior and other UGC-recognised sports universities across the country.

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar said this would mean equal opportunities and recognition for our institution’s diploma-holders in sports coaching nationwide.

The VC said the last date for filling out admission forms had been extended from June 21 to July 15. Expressing gratitude towards the government’s decision, he said, “This recognition is a significant milestone for our university and its students. It acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our faculty in providing top-tier education and training.” Prior to this notification, candidates who had completed a diploma in sports coaching from LNIPE, Gwalior, and other sports universities were not recognised in Haryana for coaching recruitment, he added.

The VC said the university offered a range of programmes, designed to cater to various aspects of sports education and training. At the undergraduate level, the university offers Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES) in two formats — a regular/face-to-face and a hybrid mode — each with a capacity of 50 seats. Additionally, the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sports Science is available with 50 seats. For postgraduate students, Master of Physical Education and Sports (MPES) programme accommodates 30 students. Specialised postgraduate diplomas in sports coaching, covering various sports such as athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, handball, kabaddi, lawn-tennis, volleyball, wrestling, and yoga, each have an intake of 25 students. Postgraduate diplomas are also available in disciplines, including sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports physiotherapy, strength and conditioning and sports journalism, with 20 seats available per diploma. Our PhD programme in physical education offers three seats for those pursuing advanced research, with the potential for additional seats depending on supervisor availability. “We also offer scholarships for national and international medallists and fee waivers for national and international athletes,” VC Ashok Kumar added.

