 Rai Sports University’s coaching diploma to be at par with one issued by NIS, LNIPE : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Rai Sports University’s coaching diploma to be at par with one issued by NIS, LNIPE

Rai Sports University’s coaching diploma to be at par with one issued by NIS, LNIPE

Rai Sports University’s coaching diploma to be at par with one issued by NIS, LNIPE

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 16

The state government announced that the Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching (PGDSC) issued by the Sports University of Haryana (SUH), Rai, will now be treated at par with the Diploma in Sports Coaching issued by the esteemed Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, and Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior and other UGC-recognised sports universities across the country.

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar said this would mean equal opportunities and recognition for our institution’s diploma-holders in sports coaching nationwide.

The VC said the last date for filling out admission forms had been extended from June 21 to July 15. Expressing gratitude towards the government’s decision, he said, “This recognition is a significant milestone for our university and its students. It acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our faculty in providing top-tier education and training.” Prior to this notification, candidates who had completed a diploma in sports coaching from LNIPE, Gwalior, and other sports universities were not recognised in Haryana for coaching recruitment, he added.

The VC said the university offered a range of programmes, designed to cater to various aspects of sports education and training. At the undergraduate level, the university offers Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (BPES) in two formats — a regular/face-to-face and a hybrid mode — each with a capacity of 50 seats. Additionally, the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sports Science is available with 50 seats. For postgraduate students, Master of Physical Education and Sports (MPES) programme accommodates 30 students. Specialised postgraduate diplomas in sports coaching, covering various sports such as athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, handball, kabaddi, lawn-tennis, volleyball, wrestling, and yoga, each have an intake of 25 students. Postgraduate diplomas are also available in disciplines, including sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports physiotherapy, strength and conditioning and sports journalism, with 20 seats available per diploma. Our PhD programme in physical education offers three seats for those pursuing advanced research, with the potential for additional seats depending on supervisor availability. “We also offer scholarships for national and international medallists and fee waivers for national and international athletes,” VC Ashok Kumar added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

3
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

4
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

5
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

6
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

7
Punjab

Will discuss setting up Mohali-Rajpura rail link with Railway Minister: MoS Ravneet Bittu

8
Punjab

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
India

'Why teach about riots, demolition in schools': NCERT chief on Babri Masjid tweaks in textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers

$6,193 mn loss, agri export ban hurting farmers


Cities

View All

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Floating population in Deeda Sansian village queers the pitch for police

Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Youth kidnapped, killed by three over old enmity

Married woman dies after consuming poison

12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

AAP leader, BJP oppose auction of land in four villages of UT

Expect respite from heat, rain likely from tomorrow

Fire breaks out in paint factory

All-weather pool project hanging fire

Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

AAP MLAs visit CR Paatil’s home, seek rightful water share from Haryana

Water crisis spills onto streets, BJP stages protest against AAP govt

Former AAP MLA joins saffron party

Police crack down on improper parking, book 2.4 lakh violators

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Former MP Rinku targets AAP

Cops conduct search op to apprehend drug peddlers

JIT allottees threaten protest against state government

Youth kidnapped, killed over old enmity in Amritsar, 1 held

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Farmers make Ladhowal plaza toll-free

Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

‘Villagers living on Sutlej banks should guard it’

Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in Ludhiana after Amethi win

14 booked for assaulting PSPCL staff

Workshop organised at old age home

Workshop organised at old age home

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp