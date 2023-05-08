Raids to arrest 'wanted' criminals

Sonepat, May 7
The police today carried out a special search operation and conducted raids on 25 places in Panipat, Sonepat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, and Delhi to nab “wanted” criminals Pradeep, alias Bholu, of Rajpur; Rajesh, alias Raje, of Kurar village; Rahul, alias Bholu, of Shahpur; and their accomplices.
There is a Rs 1 lakh reward on the arrest of Pradeep and Rs 25,000 reward on the arrest of Rajesh. B Sathish Balan, Commissioner, Sonepat, constituted 25 teams led by senior officials. The teams began a search operation at around 25 places in the wee hours in Rohtak, Gurugram, Delhi, Sonepat and Panipat and raided suspected hideouts.
The teams went door to door to collect information. the Commissioner said.
