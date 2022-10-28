Rail coach factory dedicated to nation

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar virtually dedicated the Rail Coach Refurbishing and Rehabilitation factory to the nation, which has been set up in the HSIIDC, Barhi, Gannaur, on Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony of the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory was held during the “Jan Utthan Rally” in Faridabad, which was telecast live from the factory premises. Here MP Ramesh Kaushik flagged off the refurbished coach by showing green flag.

#amit shah #manohar lal khattar #sonepat