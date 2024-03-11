Rail roko: 35 trains under Ambala Division hit

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 10

As many as 35 trains were affected due to the rail roko agitation at 23 locations under the Ambala division of the Northern Railway on Sunday.

As per the railway official, while 25 trains were regulated, nine passenger trains were cancelled and one train was rescheduled under the Ambala division. Trains, including mail express, Shatabdi, passenger and Vande Bharat, were affected. Several trains were partially cancelled due to the agitation.

While New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) was regulated at Malerkotla, Jammu Tavi-Nanded express (12752) was regulated at Dhuri station, Delhi-Pathankot (22429) was regulated at Bathinda, Jansewa express (14617) was regulated at Barara station, Shaheed express (14673) was regulated at Ambala Cantonment station, while Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat (22448) was regulated at Bharatgarh station. The Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi express (12046) was rescheduled by 3.30 hours.

The Punjab-bound Jansewa express train passengers at the Barara station said that they were not aware of the rail roko agitation of the farmers. Raghuvir, a passenger, said “Due to the agitation, the train was stopped for over four hours at Barara station in Ambala causing inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ambala Division Mandeep Singh Bhatia said “The farmers at 23 locations under the division primarily in Punjab blocked the tracks due to which the trains were regulated and cancelled. To ensure that the passengers don’t face inconvenience, the trains were regulated at big junctions and nine passenger trains were cancelled.”

Following the apprehension of farmers blocking the track near Mohra village in Ambala, a heavy police deployment was done on Sunday but no farmer turned up at the location.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ashish Chaudhary said, “The farmers had given the call of blocking tracks at Mohra railway passing following which ample security arrangements were made. However, no farmer has turned up to block the tracks. The farmers were advised not to participate in such agitations as it causes inconvenience to commuters.”

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) activists today claimed that notices were being served at their residences of the union leaders asking them to appear before the CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police to join investigation. Union leader Tejveer Singh said notices have been handed over to the family members in which the union leaders have been asked to appear before the CIA-2 to join investigation in connection with the cases registered during the agitation by Ambala police.

Farmers heading towards track detained

Sirsa: The Ellenabad police on Sunday detained hundreds of farmers heading towards the railway track on the call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to stop trains. They were taken into custody and transported to the Dholpalia checkpoint, 15 km from the city. Farmer leader Prakash Mamera said, “We are farmers of India, not Pakistan.” Meanwhile, due to heavy security near the Sirsa railway station, the farmers could not reach there. The police remained present at the railway station and the main roads throughout the day.

