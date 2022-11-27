Railing collapses in Taraori school, seven Class V students injured

Karnal, November 26
At least seven students of Class V of a government school in Taraori were injured when a railing broke and they fell from the first floor of the school on Saturday afternoon.
The incident took place when they were looking at a religious procession. The injured have been identified as Anjali, Durgesh, Radhika, Meet, Nihal, Damini and Navnay. They were taken to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.
As per teachers, due to cold weather, students were studying on the first floor. A religious procession was being taken out and students were curious to see it. They were leaning on the railing when it broke, leading to the incident.
