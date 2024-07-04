Railways begins inquiry into train mishap

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 3

The Railways initiated an inquiry on Wednesday into the incident of the derailment of a goods train in Taraori on Tuesday. A team from the Delhi Division, comprising various departments — mechanical, engineering and others — visited the spot and checked different parameters fixed for tracks and goods’ train.

The incident disrupted rail traffic on the busiest Ambala-Delhi route for nearly 11 hours, causing discomfort to hundreds of passengers. Even though the authorities haven’t spoken on the issue, the sources say that the team members conducted an inquiry to determine the reasons behind the incident.

“The department has initiated an inquiry into the matter to know the reason behind the incident,” said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officer of Northern Railway.

The sources said that till the filing of the news, the inquiry was underway. It is learnt that nine containers of a goods train overturned on and near the tracks. The accident was so severe that the empty containers landed far away from the tracks. No casualties or injuries were reported, but the incident resulted in significant loss for the Railways as the majority of trains had to be cancelled or diverted.

