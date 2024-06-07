Rain brings down mercury, raises trouble on roads

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 6

After a dust storm on Wednesday night, light, isolated showers brought down temperatures in the state today, providing slight relief from the heatwave. However, the strong winds caused damage to electricity poles and trees in Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad areas last night, affecting the power supply in most of the rural areas at night.

According to reports, the western disturbances led to a change of the weather conditions which resulted in a dust storm last night in various areas of Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Mahendragarh and Rewari districts.

The state Disaster Management Authority, Haryana, had also issued a warning for thunderstorm/dust storm with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places in Haryana last night.

An overcast sky on the outskirts of Hisar on Thursday morning.

Light showers were witnessed in the morning in Hisar, Sirsa, Jind, Gurugram, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Panipat and Sonepat.

The western disturbances have also led to a slight fall of 0.2°C in the average maximum temperature in the state, though it remained above normal by 3.3°C in Haryana, the IMD stated. The highest maximum temperature in the state was 45.6 °C, recorded in Nuh.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin stated that as compared to yesterday (Wednesday), there was a fall of 6.3°C in the average minimum temperature today which has gone below the average normal by 2.3°C in the state. The lowest minimum temperature in the state is 21.7 °C recorded at Balsamand in Hisar district.

The IMD said heatwave conditions were observed in Sirsa and Rohtak districts. However, light rains have provided some relief from the extreme temperature as the average maximum temperature was recorded at 44.6 °C which is still 2.3 °C above normal. However, the night (minimum temperature) came down sharply by 10°C, in the last 24 hours, plummeting 5.2 °C below the normal. The maximum temperature of Karnal also came down to 39.4 °C and Gurugram to 43.8 °C.

Sanjay, a resident of Rajli village in Hisar district, said the power supply to their area was snapped as soon as the storm started around 11 pm on Wednesday night and it was restored in the morning. There was no power supply throughout the night as the power cut was imposed immediately when the dust storm started at about 11 pm last night.

In Sirsa and Fatehabad districts also, the power supply remained snapped for five to seven hours at night due to the storm. A spokesperson for the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam informed that the power supply had been restored in all rural and urban areas. “The power cut was imposed as a precautionary measure as there were apprehensions of electricity poles getting damaged due to the storm which could result in damage to life and property,” said the spokesperson.

According to the DHBVN, about 77 electricity poles were broken due to the dust storm in Hisar Circle.

Yamunanagar: Strong winds disrupted power supply in several parts of urban and rural areas of Yamunanagar district.

The supply was restored in a number of areas falling under Pratap Nagar, Sadharua, Bilaspur and Radaur areas of the district after three-four hours.

There are reports that small trees were damaged at a few places, but it didn’t affect the traffic movement.

Bhupinder Singh, Executive Engineer of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Jagadhri, said some feeders broke down due to strong winds on Wednesday night.

He said they had so far not received any information of damage to electricity poles and transformers.

