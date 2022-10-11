Rain delays paddy harvesting, purchase across state

Tribune Reporters

Faridabad/Ambala/Karnal, October 10

The recent spell of rain has resulted in up to 30 per cent loss to kharif crops in the district. It has also delayed harvesting and procurement of paddy in the grain markets.

Sitting idle for 2 days Due to heavy rain for three days, paddy has not arrived in grain markets. We have been sitting idle for over two days. Crops have been heavily damaged and procurement could be could delayed due to moisture in the crop. Purshottam Dagar, Commission agent, Ballabgarh anaj mandi

Claiming that only 20 to 25 per cent of the crop had been harvested since the procurement began on October 1, Purshottam Dagar, a commission agent at Ballabgarh Anaj Mandi, said the recent spell of rains had heavily damaged the crop and could delay the arrival and procurement of the crop due to the presence of moisture in it.

“A majority of the farmers will suffer huge losses as they may not be able to sow the next crop due to waterlogging in their fields,” he added.

Kishan, a farmer hailing from Jalhaka village in the district, has grown basmati variety of 1121 and 1718. He said the rains had resulted in up to 30 per cent loss. “The crop which was expected to be harvested by now, will not be able to come to market for 15 more days, even if there is no rain.”

Karnal: The situation is similar in the grain markets in Karnal. Farmers, arhtiyas and officials of procurement agencies are worried as a large quantity of paddy is lying in the open to be lifted in grain markets across the district.

Farmers said the rains had delayed harvesting and exposed the insufficient arrangements made by the authorities of the market committees for the procurement of the crop.

They blamed the authorities for not ensuring sufficient arrangements to cover their produce in the grain markets and alleged that they had to bring sheets from homes to cover the crop.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas’ Association, and Rajesh Arora, secretary of the association, reiterated the demand for speedy lifting. They said since the arrival had slowed down, the authorities should clear the backlog by ensuring speeding lifting.

“It is the peak of paddy arrival, but due to unfavourable weather conditions for three days, farmers have put harvesting on hold. I have asked the agencies and transporters to lift the remaining paddy from the grain markets,” said Sushil Malik, Zonal Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

Ambala: Though the procurement agencies have already lifted around 70 per cent of the total procured stocks from the city grain market, farmers and commission agents said the lifting should be further improved and sheds should be cleared to store the fresh arrivals.

Ranjeet Singh, a farmer from Matheri Jattan village, said, “The weather has been cloudy and uncertain. Farmers have already suffered heavy losses due to untimely rains, poor seeds and dwarfing disease in paddy. Any more rain at this point will damage the grain.”