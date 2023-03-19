 Rain, hail lash G’gram, roads flooded : The Tribune India

Rain, hail lash G’gram, roads flooded

Traffic snarls on highway, streets | Power cuts reported

Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rainfall. PTI



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 18

Intermittent rain and hailstorm led to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in many parts of the city today.

Apart from the highway, there was waterlogging in a dozen areas of Sohna Road, new Gurugram and old city. Moreover, two-km-long queue of vehicles was witnessed on both sides of the highway, including IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk and other places.

Two to three feet water was filled in front of houses in several sectors. Soon, teams of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation started the water drainage work. Even the officials who were on leave today were pressed in. Further, there was no electricity in many areas till late evening.

Meanwhile, the crops also suffered damage due to the hailstorm. As per the

IMD, the city received 38.5 mm of rain from today morning to evening.

Radhe Shyam Sharma, MC Chief Engineer, said due to the rain, there was waterlogging in many areas. Half a dozen teams of the MC had been deployed for draining the rainwater, he added.

GMDA Chief Engineer Rajesh Bansal said teams had been deployed for evacuation after waterlogging at Narsinghpur and other places. In most places, the water had receded by the evening, he added.

