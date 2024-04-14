Rain, hail likely till April 15

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 13

Light rain coupled with gusty winds changed the weather conditions in the state today, resulting in 1.6°C dip in the average maximum temperature as compared to yesterday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the entire state till April 15 with the possibility of thundershowers, gusty winds (30-40 kmph), lightning and hail.

A report said Faridabad recorded 5.5 mm rainfall today, while Mahendragarh received 3.5 mm rainfall. There is also a possibility of light rain in other districts, including Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri.

A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India till April 15, according to the IMD advisory. Light to moderate rainfall is likely on April 13 and 14 across the state and at isolated places on April 15.

“Lightning and hail are likely in parts of Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Jhajjar,” the advisory issued today stated. Farmers have been advised to delay the harvesting of crops and store the harvested crop at safer places.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar