Rain, hailstorm damage rabi crops on 1.74L acres in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 23

The Agriculture Department report about crop loss indicated that rabi crops on 1.74 lakh acres has suffered losses in Hisar district due to the recent rains and gusty winds, while another 1,190 acres of rabi crop suffered damage due to hailstorms.

According to the preliminary report of the department, wheat crop on 1.30 lakh acres is adversely affected, resulting in the flattening of the standing crop in certain parts of the district. Mustard and gram crops, too, have reported losses on 41,035 acres and 2,408 acres, respectively. Officials, however, maintained that of the total affected crop, 1.48 lakh acres of rabi crop, which includes wheat on 1.13 lakh acres, has suffered loss in the category of 0% to 25% and 23,889 acres of rabi crops have reported loss between 26%-50%.

A major loss has been reported in the Agroha block of the district where loss has been reported on 42,993 acres of wheat, 12,997 acres of mustard and 710 acres of gram.

The report suggested that the hailstorm had also damaged wheat crop in nearly 870 acres, which include 610 acres between 0-25% and 260 acres between 26-50%.

Ram Kumar, a farmer from Niyana village, said his wheat crop on about two acres had flattened due to the rains and heavy winds. “I was expecting good produce this season. But the rains, coupled with heavy winds, damaged the standing crop. It is expected to bring down the production by 25%,” he said.

A farmer of Dubeta village, Kamal Singh said his wheat crop damaged when the it was on the maturing stage. “I hope that there will be no more rains and hails in the next couple of weeks so that the farmers can harvest the rabi crops without suffering more pain.”

