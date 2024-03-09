Rain, hailstorm hit 29.3K acres in Karnal villages; 25% crop damage recorded

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 8

Over 25% crops have been damaged by rain and hailstorm on 29,349 acres at 26 villages in Karnal district, according to a survey conducted by the Revenue Department.

Out of these, 21 villages are in Assandh block that had recorded crop damage on 29,269 acres and five in Nilokheri block that had recorded damage on 80 acres.

The survey report has been submitted before the state government that has opened Kshatipurti portal till March 15, asking farmers to upload their claims

DC Uttam Singh said the government had opened the portal to compensate the farmers who had suffered losses.

The survey report has been submitted before the state government that has opened Kshatipurti portal till March 15, asking farmers to upload their claims. “Farmers can upload their claims on this portal till March 15, after which the further process will be initiated,” said Manish Yadav, District Revenue Officer (DRO).

DC Uttam Singh appealed to the farmers to come forward to upload their claims. “The government has opened the portal to compensate the farmers who have suffered losses. Farmers should upload their claims at the earliest, so that further verification process could be initiated,” said the DC, adding that patwaris along with other employees would verify the damage of crops.

On the other hand, farmers demanded the government to initiate the verification process at the earliest.

“I have cultivated wheat crop on nearly 30 acres. It got damaged due to hailstorm and rainfall. The government should ask the field staff to verify the fields of farmers in the presence of sarpanch/village secretary and a group of farmers for fair calculation,” said Satnam Singh, a farmer of Assandh block.

Rajat, another farmer, said all the farmers should be compensated at the earliest as the farmers of Assandh block have witnessed highest damage across the district.

“Not only wheat crop, but also vegetable and green fodder have been damaged due to rainfall and hailstorm. The government should compensate all the farmers,” he said.

