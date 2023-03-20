Rain, hailstorm lash Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 19

Scattered rains and hailstorm lashed Gurugram on Sunday as the temperature in the city hovered around 18°C to 25 °C.

Various parts of city around the Sirhaul border witnessed hailstorm. It appeared like there was a snowfall on roads in the city.

Residents rushed to the spot to click pictures. Gurugram turning into hill station trended online. Meanwhile, a part of the false ceiling of Ambience Mall collapsed during the hailstorm. Waterlogging was reported at several key junctions, including the Narsinghpur service road, Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, which resulted in traffic snarls.

Streets of and colonies in Sectors 10, 15 10A, 29, 43 and 45, Ardee City and Greenwood City were inundated with rainwater, which also entered some houses. The Gurugram area recorded 48 mm rain while Kadipur sub tehsil 84 mm and Harsaru sub tehsil 84 mm rainfall.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature dipped three notches below the season's average to 28 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, they said. Hailstorms were reported at various parts of the Capital including Palam, Chilpighat and Ayanagar, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 66 per cent, a senior IMD official said. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, hailstorms and light rain with winds gusting up to 30-40 Kmph at isolated places in Delhi on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "An active western disturbance over northwest India is causing rain in the region and hailstorms in some areas. Another western disturbance will start affecting the region (from) Sunday. Cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue over northwest India till March 21, he said.

"The precipitation activity is predicted to peak on March 20. The wet spell will keep the mercury in check. Hailstorm is predicted in parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Monday," Srivastava said. Strong winds and hail storms might damage plantations, horticulture and standing crops. Hail can also injure people and cattle in open places while strong winds can damage vulnerable structures and ''kutcha'' houses, walls and huts, the IMD warned. — Agencies