Rain, hailstorm play havoc with rabi crops

Tribune News Service

M’garh/ambala/panipat, Mar 20

Unseasonal rain, coupled with hailstorm, wreaked havoc, causing heavy damage to mustard and wheat crops spread across 56,000 hectares (1.4 lakh acres) in the district. Kanina and Mahendragarh are the worst-affected blocks, which have suffered crop loss on about 49,750 hectares. It was revealed in a preliminary report, prepared by the local office of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, after carrying out an on-the-spot inspection of the affected villages. Every village in the Kanina block has been affected.

As per the report, mustard and wheat were cultivated on over 20,500 hectares and 9,250 hectares, respectively, in the Kanina block this season. The wheat crop has witnessed up to 50 per cent loss and up to 75 per cent mustard damage has been estimated on 4,000 hectares. About 50 per cent loss has been reported on 8,000 hectares while the crop spread over 8,500 hectares has suffered up to 25 per cent damage in various villages of the Kanina block.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Anita Yadav claimed that Syana, Nautana, Pota, Sehlang, Baghot, Uchat Sihor, Unahani, Chelawas, Rasulpur, Sundrh, Bhojawas Kapoori, Manpura, Padtal, Guda, Kaimla, Bewl, Khairana, Koka and Mundikheda villages were the worst-affected, and mustard and wheat crops have suffered an extensive damage.

Meanwhile, about 87,000 hectares of land in Ambala is under the wheat crop. The agriculture experts said a drop in temperature was required but excessive rain and waterlogging, especially in the low-lying areas, would affect the crop. A farmer, Gurvinder Singh, said, “The standing crop in several acres has got flattened and now heavy rain has increased our worries.”

Untimely rain accompanied with strong winds and hailstorm also hit the dreams of farmers in Sonepat and Panipat districts. The wheat crop flattened in several areas of both the districts. The highest rainfall of 39 mm was recorded in the Rai block of Sonepat district followed by 32 mm rainfall in the Kharkhoda block. Besides, 20 mm rainfall was recorded in the Sonepat block, 20 mm in Gannaur, 8 mm in Gohana and 16 mm in Khanpurkalan in the district.

Even farmers in Rohtak lamented inclement weather as it caused 50 to 80 per cent damage to their standing crops, including wheat and mustard.