Rain, hailstorms, lightning forecast for April 13-14

Karnal, April 11

Weather is expected to take a turn in a couple of days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates light to moderate rainfall in the region on April 13 and 14. Hailstorms and lightning are also expected at isolated places, as per the IMD forecast.

The latest bulletin from the IMD is an alert for farmers who have started wheat harvesting. Experts have advised them to refrain from harvesting wheat in the coming days, as high moisture content may hinder procurement.

As per the bulletin, the maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 36.8°C, while the minimum temperature was 19.7°C. Similarly, Bhiwani reported a maximum of 36.2°C and a minimum of 21.5°C, while Gurugram witnessed a maximum of 38.4°C and a minimum of 21.6°C.

The weather report further indicates that Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C, with the minimum temperature at 18.6°C, representing 1°C decrease from Wednesday’s minimum temperature. Karnal experienced a maximum of 37.2°C and a minimum of 17.3°C, while Kurukshetra recorded a maximum of 36.2°C and a minimum of 21.3°C.

Panipat registered a maximum temperature of 37°C and a minimum of 17.6 °C, while Rohtak witnessed a maximum of 36.1°C and a minimum of 20.4°C. Sirsa reported a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 20.8°C.

