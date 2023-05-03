Rain hits livestock farmers as price of dry fodder soars

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 2

Untimely rain has taken a toll on the pocket of livestock farmers, resulting in hike in the price of dry fodder, which is being sold at Rs 550-Rs 800 per quintal.

Last year, it was being sold at Rs 400-500 per quintal during these days.

Farmers say due to the untimely rain, they have witnessed a drastic cut in the production of wheat husk, leading to its shortage. Usually, every acre of harvested and thrashed wheat gives around 20 quintals of wheat husk, but now they are getting 12-15 quintals per acre of wheat husk due to the flattening of crop.

“Untimely rain has flattened my wheat crop, which has not only affected the quality of husk but also reduced its production. Last year, I got around 18 quintals husk per acre, but this year it is around 12 quintals. The quality of the fodder is also not good,” said Shamsher Singh, a farmer.

Davinder Singh, a livestock farmer, said he had procured dry fodder at Rs 800 per quintal two days ago, while last year during these days, he had purchased dry fodder at Rs 550 per quintal. The hike in price had also increased the input cost, he added.

Due to the shortage of the dry fodder, various gaushalas were also facing a challenge. “Last year, they arranged dry fodder at Rs 400 per quintal, but this year due to the

less production of wheat husk, there is a shortage of dry fodder. I have inquired about the rates which are Rs 700 per quintal,” said an employee at a gaushala.

The fresh spell of rain, which lashed the region for the past three days, has also created hurdles for farmers in making dry fodder.

“After the harvesting of the wheat crop, I could not make dry fodder from wheat straw due to rain at regular intervals. I had planned to make dry fodder on Sunday, but rain stopped me from doing so,” said Rajinder Kumar, a farmer.

Agriculture experts predicted the rate could increase in the coming days. “Due to less production and high demand, the rates of dry fodder could be increased,” said an official of the Agriculture Department.