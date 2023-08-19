Rain leads to water-logging in several parts of Gurugram

Gurugram, August 19
Several parts of Gurugram were waterlogged after rains lashed the city on Saturday, causing traffic disruptions.
As per data shared by the district administration, till 8:00 a.m., Harsaru and Kadipur recorded 76 mm rainfall each, followed by Gururgam tehsil with 62 mm, Manesar 50 mm, Wazirabad 45 mm, Farrukkhnagar 31 mm, Badshahpur 15 mm, Pataudi 5 mm and Sohna 2 mm.
Traffic movement on the main expressway was hampered, with the commuters riding two-wheelers facing huge inconvenience.
The affected points were Sector-18 road, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul, Sector-30, 31, 38, 40, 44, 45, 47, 29, 50, Ram Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Haldiram towards Manesar, Galleria Market Road, Good Earth Mall, Mayfield Garden Chowk, Sector-12 Chowk, Mini Secretariat, Sector-21/22 T-point, Medicity T-point, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.
"Vehicle movement is smooth in other areas of Gurugram. Our traffic personnel have been directed to make all out efforts to ensure smooth traffic movement," said a senior traffic police officer.
"Pumps have been deployed at Sheetla Mata Road, Rajiv Chowk, and Narsinghpur to clear the water-logging," a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.
