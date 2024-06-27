Rain leaves industrial areas waterlogged in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 26

Mild showers yet again brought the pitiable condition of the industrial areas in Gurugram to fore as it caused waterlogging in many areas. The Industrial Association has made a representation to HSIIDC, seeking respite before the monsoon strikes.

“Even light rain leaves the industrial areas in chaos, with the streets waterlogged. The streets are tattered and a better drainage system and high-power pumps are urgently required in these areas, otherwise the situation would worsen during the monsoon,” said JN Mangla, president of Gurgaon Industrial Association.

Mangla and other industrialists met HSIIDC Deputy General Manager Arun Garg and highlighted the waterlogging problem. The industrialists claimed that rains not only created havoc on access roads but also flooded industrial units, leading to losses to them.

“The existing infrastructure worsens in rains as water enters the units, damages products, obstructs manufacturing, it becomes difficult for employees to even report to work. In many areas, power infrastructure is also damaged. The situation is the same every year and we want a permanent solution now. We have asked the HSIIDC to provide infrastructure like the Millennium City (Gurugram),” he added.

The association demanded that super-sucker machines be provided to keep the area free from waterlogging in the monsoon.

